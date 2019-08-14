Violich Capital Management Has Decreased By $1.30 Million Its Oracle (ORCL) Position; Timucuan Asset Management Has Decreased Its Dollar General (DG) Stake

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 9.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 24,567 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Violich Capital Management Inc holds 233,952 shares with $12.57 million value, down from 258,519 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $174.73B valuation. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $52.38. About 3.31M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased Dollar General Corporation (DG) stake by 98.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 888,034 shares as Dollar General Corporation (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Timucuan Asset Management Inc holds 18,015 shares with $2.15 million value, down from 906,049 last quarter. Dollar General Corporation now has $34.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 689,068 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Foyston Gordon And Payne has 2.64% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Snow Cap Mgmt LP reported 477,577 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.51% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Quantbot Ltd Partnership has 0.23% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 44,521 shares. Moreover, Albion Financial Group Ut has 0.08% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10,500 shares. Franklin Resources, California-based fund reported 22.84 million shares. Colonial Trust accumulated 1.02% or 100,020 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc has 18,377 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1.10M shares. Gm Advisory Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 18,180 shares. Amg National Bancorporation, Colorado-based fund reported 30,711 shares. Clean Yield Group reported 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Campbell Invest Adviser holds 0.1% or 3,919 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Invest House Ltd has 0.44% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Aviance Ltd Com holds 0.13% or 8,454 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.19 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) stake by 7,257 shares to 1.02 million valued at $70.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 17,904 shares and now owns 820,650 shares. Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management owns 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 26,480 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc holds 49,414 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors holds 114,731 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Commercial Bank Inc reported 1,865 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2,023 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 40,214 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.02% or 2,484 shares. Sequoia Fincl Lc invested in 2,009 shares. Mackenzie Fincl owns 0.19% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 670,894 shares. Toth Advisory invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Aldebaran reported 17,981 shares stake. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability owns 6,456 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 14,135 are owned by First Mercantile Tru Commerce. First Retail Bank Of Omaha holds 75,287 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Yorktown Management Communication stated it has 0.12% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.13 million for 21.31 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

