Violich Capital Management Has Cut Oracle (ORCL) Position by $380,240; As Walmart (WMT) Stock Rose, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Upped Stake

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 73,318 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10 million, up from 70,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.43. About 5.64M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart expands car-buying service to 250 stores – Automotive News; 08/05/2018 – Ed Tobin: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with #Uber, #Lyft fail to take off; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son confirms Walmart to acquire India’s Flipkart; 22/05/2018 – Economic Times: ET View: Walmart should become India’s battering ram to crack the Chinese market; 29/03/2018 – Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 07/05/2018 – India Should be Good for Walmart and Good for Investors, Some Day; 01/05/2018 – Walmart May Help Sainsbury Avoid Supermarkets’ High-Yield Drift; 23/03/2018 – Major Walmart supplier considers shifting away from China sourcing; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 6,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 227,162 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94 million, down from 233,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40 million shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE BOOSTS SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 23/04/2018 – BlSTel and Oracle preview powerful A.l. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover Messe 2018; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $527.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 4,075 shares to 59,845 shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,559 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

