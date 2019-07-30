Violich Capital Management Has Cut Oracle (ORCL) Position as Shares Rose; Mycio Wealth Partners Holding in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Cut by $3.44 Million as Market Value Rose

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 85.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 19,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,353 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 22,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $7.14 during the last trading session, reaching $225.13. About 206,404 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE)

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 24,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 233,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57 million, down from 258,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $57.48. About 5.40 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85M for 33.50 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. Another trade for 686 shares valued at $165,024 was bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 59,851 shares to 641,863 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 35,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $394.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Long (BLV) by 4,300 shares to 42,670 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.96 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.