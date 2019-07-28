Violich Capital Management Has Cut Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $1.30 Million as Market Value Rose; Echostar (SATS) Market Value Declined While Nokomis Capital Cut Its Stake by $11.59 Million

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 167,262 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has declined 22.31% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsy; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Enhances JUPITER System, the World’s Most Advanced Broadband Satellite Platform; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania; 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 24,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 233,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57M, down from 258,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 5.39M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $10.53M for 104.73 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Nokomis Capital Llc, which manages about $289.90 million and $401.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highpoint Res Corp by 976,805 shares to 3.68M shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B Riley Finl Inc by 266,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hughes Wins NASPO Contract to Provide Internet Solutions for Participating States – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “EchoStar Announces Agreement to Transfer BSS Business to DISH – PRNewswire” published on May 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EchoStar and Hughes Recognized for Workplace Excellence – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “US Army Awards Hughes $11 Million R&D Contract for Enhancing Military Satellite Communications – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hughes, Xplornet team on rural Canadian satellite broadband – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile has invested 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Susquehanna International Llp holds 89,515 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 541,386 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 613,518 shares. Jbf Cap Inc holds 0.89% or 136,300 shares. Mangrove Partners has 7.48% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 1.53M shares. Greenlight Inc has invested 1.55% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). 7,984 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Com New York. Tiaa Cref Management has invested 0.01% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 411,561 shares. Centurylink Inv Management Company has invested 0.42% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 26,359 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 3.28M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association holds 7,895 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Mgmt owns 229,122 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company holds 529 shares. Hilton Cap Limited Co has 1,600 shares. Utd Fire Group Inc invested in 7,000 shares. D E Shaw & owns 8.70 million shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The, Japan-based fund reported 614,610 shares. Seizert Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.37% or 570,058 shares. Letko Brosseau & Assoc Inc stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Natl Asset Incorporated owns 17,085 shares. 25,609 are owned by Linscomb And Williams Inc. Plante Moran Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 35,471 were accumulated by Clark Gp Inc. Reilly Finance Ltd Liability holds 43,484 shares. King Luther Mngmt owns 0.48% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.17 million shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.