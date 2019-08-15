Violich Capital Management Has Cut Its Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Position by $541,920; Market Value Rose; Timber Hill Has Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $347,840; Share Price Declined

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 191,409 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 10,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $67.26. About 3.66 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $394.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,000 shares to 6,250 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Long (BLV) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il has invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 3,398 were accumulated by Ftb Advsr Incorporated. West Family Investments Incorporated reported 24,600 shares. 11,051 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corp. Adell Harriman And Carpenter owns 8,198 shares. California-based Private Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 66,272 shares. 8,954 were accumulated by Franklin Inc. Saratoga Research & Invest Mngmt accumulated 4,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oppenheimer And holds 20,411 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Botty Invsts Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 14,506 shares. Pinnacle Assocs reported 0.03% stake. Riverpark Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,480 shares. Df Dent & reported 0.01% stake. Plancorp Ltd Llc, Missouri-based fund reported 8,810 shares.

