Violich Capital Management Has Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake By $668,553; Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Tullow Oil PLC (LON:TLW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tullow Oil PLC has GBX 337 highest and GBX 220 lowest target. GBX 274.15’s average target is 27.57% above currents GBX 214.9 stock price. Tullow Oil PLC had 27 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Conviction Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, June 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, May 30 with “Conviction Buy”. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 11. JP Morgan maintained Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 245 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. See Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) latest ratings:

Violich Capital Management Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 9.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Violich Capital Management Inc acquired 11,729 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)'s stock declined 2.21%. The Violich Capital Management Inc holds 136,550 shares with $7.80M value, up from 124,821 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $250.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 12.07M shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 2.98% or GBX 6.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 214.9. About 1.23M shares traded. Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. The company has market cap of 3.02 billion GBP. The firm operates through West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures divisions. It has a 23.11 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 licenses covering 253,034 square kilometers in 18 countries.

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,295 shares to 101,634 valued at $20.12 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 3,765 shares and now owns 176,931 shares. Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.