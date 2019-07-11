Violich Capital Management Has Boosted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding By $423,550; MTU AERO ENGINES HOLDINGS AG NAMEN AKT (MTUAF) Shorts Up By 5.46%

MTU AERO ENGINES HOLDINGS AG NAMEN AKT (OTCMKTS:MTUAF) had an increase of 5.46% in short interest. MTUAF’s SI was 532,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.46% from 505,300 shares previously. It closed at $235.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Violich Capital Management Inc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 43.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Violich Capital Management Inc acquired 9,850 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Violich Capital Management Inc holds 32,519 shares with $1.42 million value, up from 22,669 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $55.67B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 2.20M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.63 billion. It operates through two divisions, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops, makes, assembles, and delivers commercial engines, including long haul airliners, short- and medium-haul aircrafts, business jets, and helicopters, as well as commercial aircraft engines, such as wide body, narrow body, and regional jets; military engines, such as fighter jets, helicopters, and transporters; and industrial gas turbines.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity. 15,000 shares were sold by Le Peuch Olivier, worth $660,000 on Friday, January 18.