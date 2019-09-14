Violich Capital Management Has Boosted Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $893,940; Fishman Jay A LTD Increased Honeywell Int’l (HON) Stake by $131.81 Million

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 452.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,870 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 1.71M shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Int’l Inc (HON) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 755 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 45,140 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88 billion, up from 44,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59M shares traded or 1.26% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Fincl holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4,837 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Com owns 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,289 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 2.35 million shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt Co owns 37,500 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Assocs Corporation accumulated 26,461 shares. Moreover, Of Virginia Va has 0.07% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Reliant Ltd Liability Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 21,375 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 512,609 shares or 4.58% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 78,589 shares. Arrow Corporation holds 0.97% or 25,784 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Tru has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi owns 45,140 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 15,956 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 30,057 shares. Moreover, 1St Source State Bank has 1.83% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $534.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc by 201 shares to 5,125 shares, valued at $358.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,290 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $406.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 603 shares to 18,764 shares, valued at $20.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 14,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,636 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

