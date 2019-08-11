Violich Capital Management Decreased Stake in Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) as Stock Value Rose; Aristotle Capital Management Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Has Lifted by $1.18 Million as Stock Value Rose

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.76. About 676,905 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 25,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 261,839 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22 million, up from 236,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 1.74M shares traded or 24.86% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield

