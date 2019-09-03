Violich Capital Management Decreased Position in Oracle (ORCL) as Shares Rose; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Market Valuation Rose, Cordasco Financial Network Has Lowered Its Position

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 24,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 233,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57M, down from 258,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 8.65 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 2,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 8,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $225.52. About 606,507 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Fincl holds 0.04% or 104 shares in its portfolio. Wealthquest holds 0.23% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 3,195 shares. Bailard stated it has 2,302 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Blb&B Advsr invested in 0.11% or 4,795 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Commerce holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 6,739 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca reported 2,467 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 1,730 shares. The New York-based Luminus Lc has invested 4.93% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 33,289 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Commerce has 3,815 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) LP reported 52,000 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.15% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 351,203 shares. Bridges Investment Inc has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Argyle Mgmt has invested 0.51% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of GE’s Gasification Business and Technology – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $99.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.32 million for 24.62 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.02 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Australia-based Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus has invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 6.35% or 17.16M shares. Wasatch reported 91,100 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Savant Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 17,099 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 241,300 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Grassi Invest Management, a California-based fund reported 12,200 shares. Tompkins Corp reported 10,985 shares stake. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Com reported 80,957 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.43% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 2.54 million shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Com has invested 0.24% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0.2% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,950 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Capstone Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 21,369 shares. Atwood And Palmer stated it has 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).