Violich Capital Management Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $649,115 as Market Value Rose; Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stake Has Raised by Ghost Tree Capital Llc

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.51M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $89.04. About 147,886 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500.

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 3,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 101,634 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.12M, down from 104,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $222.84. About 5.18M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS DAMAGES AGAINST SAMSUNG IN RETRIAL OVER PATENTS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by fears of smartphones slowdown; 03/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ADVANCED PROTECTION NOW SUPPORTS APPLE’S NATIVE APPLICATIONS ON IOS DEVICES, INCLUDING APPLE MAIL, CALENDAR, AND CONTACTS – BLOG; 28/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Apple focuses on creativity in education at its spring product launch event; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google’s A.I. Chief; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $406.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,729 shares to 136,550 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Since July 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $77.64 million activity. $6.37M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was sold by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 150,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $20.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Orchard Therapeutics Plc.