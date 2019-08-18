Violich Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); Raub Brock Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 7,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 232,495 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, up from 225,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $92.48. About 880,282 shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 14,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 223,975 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 209,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64 million shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Canadian Economy Notches Another Month Of Growth – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN to Appeal CTA Decision on Service Obligations – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CN sets strategic agenda focused on growth and technology – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teamsters and CN sign tentative agreement NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Were Recently Downgraded: Should You Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

