Violich Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Verizon Communications (VZ); Spitfire Capital Upped Stake in Valmont Inds (VMI)

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 38,879 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93 million, up from 34,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $141.09. About 215,375 shares traded or 58.63% up from the average. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 11,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 136,550 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, up from 124,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 8.15 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $406.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,790 shares to 227,162 shares, valued at $12.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,634 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 29,900 shares to 173,500 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 49,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 948,966 shares, and cut its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT).

