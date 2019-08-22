Violich Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Price Michael F Has Cut Holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) as Market Valuation Rose

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 43.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 9,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 32,519 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 22,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.91. About 4.12M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F analyzed 6,800 shares as the company's stock rose 0.02% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 56,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $90.17. About 37,983 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 12.74% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 78,500 shares to 711,000 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold KALU shares while 59 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.83 million shares or 4.01% less from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 104,877 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa has 182 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 893,600 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Envestnet Asset holds 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) or 2,904 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Panagora Asset Management holds 8,380 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 3,729 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0.01% stake. Principal Gp holds 143,924 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York accumulated 0.14% or 127,147 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 2,507 shares stake. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 1.82 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 39.16% or $0.56 from last year's $1.43 per share. KALU's profit will be $31.85M for 11.33 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 48,754 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Lc invested in 0.07% or 17,500 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Co holds 56,448 shares. Comerica Bank holds 390,989 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Fruth Invest Mgmt owns 14,130 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 176,261 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Coastline has 0.13% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mechanics Natl Bank Department reported 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Avalon Ltd Company accumulated 306,243 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Highland Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.47% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Greenleaf invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Klingenstein Fields And Co Lc holds 296,165 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Everence Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.44% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ally Financial has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).