Violich Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Costco Wholesale (COST); Churchill Downs (CHDN) Share Value Rose While Wagner Bowman Management Has Raised by $333,000 Its Position

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $121.34. About 81,399 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 2,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 81,084 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.63 million, up from 78,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $274.8. About 609,905 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For MDYG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Churchill Downs: Still That Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming Segment to Aid Churchill Downs (CHDN) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

