Violich Capital Management Boosted Nike Cl B (NKE) Stake; First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Sentiment Is 1.46

Violich Capital Management Inc increased Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) stake by 16.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Violich Capital Management Inc acquired 16,140 shares as Nike Inc Cl B (NKE)'s stock rose 0.15%. The Violich Capital Management Inc holds 115,217 shares with $9.70 million value, up from 99,077 last quarter. Nike Inc Cl B now has $128.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $82.25. About 4.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500.

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.31, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 99 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 68 reduced and sold their equity positions in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 85.81 million shares, down from 86.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding First Midwest Bancorp Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 53 Increased: 72 New Position: 27.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 12.56% above currents $82.25 stock price. Nike had 39 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $103 target. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Bank of America. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $96 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 18. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Saturday, March 16 by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Pivotal Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America De reported 8.11 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt reported 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 431,846 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability holds 1.38 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Halsey Ct holds 132,091 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) reported 1.34% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Grp Public Limited holds 18,278 shares. 1.04 million were accumulated by Everett Harris Com Ca. 296,614 are owned by Johnson Inv Counsel. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 26,156 shares. Central Asset & Holding (Hk) Ltd accumulated 33,120 shares. Ipswich Mngmt accumulated 19,299 shares. Fort Point Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pcj Inv Counsel Ltd reported 13,000 shares.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. The firm accepts various deposits, such as checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. It has a 10.63 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector lending, including leasing, healthcare, asset lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans.

Analysts await First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. FMBI’s profit will be $55.24 million for 9.40 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.79. About 493,558 shares traded. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) has declined 19.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.08% the S&P500.

