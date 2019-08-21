Violich Capital Management Boosted Nike Cl B (NKE) Holding; American Express Co (AXP) Valuation Rose While Intersect Capital Has Increased Its Position

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $122.61. About 988,675 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 16,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 115,217 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, up from 99,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $82.31. About 2.64 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

