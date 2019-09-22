Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC)

As Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) and Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vince Holding Corp. 13 0.66 N/A -0.30 0.00 Centric Brands Inc. 4 0.10 N/A -5.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vince Holding Corp. and Centric Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vince Holding Corp. 0.00% -4.8% -1.3% Centric Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Vince Holding Corp. is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.78 beta. Competitively, Centric Brands Inc.’s 193.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.93 beta.

Liquidity

Vince Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Centric Brands Inc. are 0.8 and 0.2 respectively. Vince Holding Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Centric Brands Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vince Holding Corp. and Centric Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.4% and 74.3% respectively. Vince Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. Competitively, 9.03% are Centric Brands Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vince Holding Corp. 8.42% -2.43% 3.24% 19.69% -28.8% 50.48% Centric Brands Inc. -1.46% -29.32% -16.92% -29.13% -50.09% -21.28%

For the past year Vince Holding Corp. has 50.48% stronger performance while Centric Brands Inc. has -21.28% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Vince Holding Corp. beats Centric Brands Inc.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the design, merchandise, and sale of various luxury brand products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. The company offers a range of womenÂ’s products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denims, pants, tanks, T-shirts, handbags, and outerwear under the Vince brand; and menÂ’s products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, outerwear, and leather jackets under the Vince brand. It also provides womenÂ’s and menÂ’s footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through Vince.com, an e-commerce platform; and to department stores and specialty stores. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 54 stores, including 40 company-operated full price retail stores and 14 company-operated outlet stores, as well as VINCE.com and e-commerce sites; and sold its products to consumers at approximately 2,300 distribution locations in 40 countries. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. Vince Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.