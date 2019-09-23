Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) Reaches $17.90 52-Week High; Kdi Capital Partners Cut Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Holding By $740,251

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) stake by 9.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 13,967 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 138,774 shares with $7.48 million value, down from 152,741 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A now has $78.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 1.23 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.22M for 22.02 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, North Star Investment has 0.16% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 26,195 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 12,261 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Troy Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0% or 1,730 shares. Reilly Ltd Liability Corp has 180,695 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Country Trust Bankshares accumulated 700 shares or 0% of the stock. C World Group Holdg A S has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Stearns Financial Svcs Gru reported 4,912 shares stake. First Amer Bancorp owns 49,703 shares. Holderness Invests reported 13,468 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Nj owns 0.17% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 102,018 shares. American Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 65,974 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 468 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez International has $6200 highest and $6100 lowest target. $61.67’s average target is 12.95% above currents $54.6 stock price. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since June 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 22,014 shares to 119,729 valued at $13.39 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 51,182 shares and now owns 118,268 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.