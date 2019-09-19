Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) Reaches $16.52 52-Week High; Fauquier Bankshares Has 1.17 Sentiment

Fauquier Bankshares Inc (FBSS) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.60, from 0.57 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 7 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 6 decreased and sold their equity positions in Fauquier Bankshares Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 740,275 shares, up from 727,725 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Fauquier Bankshares Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 6 Increased: 1 New Position: 6.

The stock of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) hit a new 52-week high and has $17.18 target or 4.00% above today's $16.52 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $180.74M company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. If the $17.18 price target is reached, the company will be worth $7.23M more. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 11,502 shares traded. Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) has declined 28.80% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500.

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. for 153,394 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 75,700 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.48% invested in the company for 46,781 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Avenir Corp, a -based fund reported 16,000 shares.

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Fauquier Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company has market cap of $75.66 million. The firm accepts various deposits, including interest and non-interest bearing demand deposit, money market deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and time deposits. It has a 12.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include secured and unsecured commercial and real estate loans, stand-by letters of credit and grants available credit for installment, unsecured and secured personal loans, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as automobile and other types of consumer financing services.

The stock increased 1.99% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.99. About 300 shares traded. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (FBSS) has declined 3.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the design, merchandise, and sale of various luxury brand products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $180.74 million. It operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a range of womenÂ’s products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denims, pants, tanks, T-shirts, handbags, and outerwear under the Vince brand; and menÂ’s products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, outerwear, and leather jackets under the Vince brand.