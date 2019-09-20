Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) and Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) Contrasting side by side

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) and Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Textile – Apparel Clothing. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vince Holding Corp. 13 0.65 N/A -0.30 0.00 Under Armour Inc. 20 1.67 N/A 0.01 1452.86

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vince Holding Corp. and Under Armour Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vince Holding Corp. 0.00% -4.8% -1.3% Under Armour Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Vince Holding Corp. and Under Armour Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vince Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Under Armour Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Under Armour Inc.’s average target price is $26.5, while its potential upside is 43.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.4% of Vince Holding Corp. shares and 67.89% of Under Armour Inc. shares. 3.5% are Vince Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Under Armour Inc. has 15.56% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vince Holding Corp. 8.42% -2.43% 3.24% 19.69% -28.8% 50.48% Under Armour Inc. -16.05% -7.84% 3.35% 7% 8.89% 25.79%

For the past year Vince Holding Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Under Armour Inc.

Summary

Under Armour Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Vince Holding Corp.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the design, merchandise, and sale of various luxury brand products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. The company offers a range of womenÂ’s products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denims, pants, tanks, T-shirts, handbags, and outerwear under the Vince brand; and menÂ’s products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, outerwear, and leather jackets under the Vince brand. It also provides womenÂ’s and menÂ’s footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through Vince.com, an e-commerce platform; and to department stores and specialty stores. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 54 stores, including 40 company-operated full price retail stores and 14 company-operated outlet stores, as well as VINCE.com and e-commerce sites; and sold its products to consumers at approximately 2,300 distribution locations in 40 countries. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. Vince Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.