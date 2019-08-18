Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) and Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) Comparing side by side

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) and Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) compete against each other in the Textile – Apparel Clothing sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vince Holding Corp. 13 0.47 N/A -0.30 0.00 Centric Brands Inc. 4 0.11 N/A -5.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vince Holding Corp. and Centric Brands Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) and Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vince Holding Corp. 0.00% -4.8% -1.3% Centric Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.78 beta means Vince Holding Corp.’s volatility is 78.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Centric Brands Inc.’s 193.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.93 beta.

Liquidity

Vince Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Centric Brands Inc. are 0.8 and 0.2 respectively. Vince Holding Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Centric Brands Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.4% of Vince Holding Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.3% of Centric Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.5% of Vince Holding Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.03% of Centric Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vince Holding Corp. 8.42% -2.43% 3.24% 19.69% -28.8% 50.48% Centric Brands Inc. -1.46% -29.32% -16.92% -29.13% -50.09% -21.28%

For the past year Vince Holding Corp. had bullish trend while Centric Brands Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Vince Holding Corp. beats Centric Brands Inc.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the design, merchandise, and sale of various luxury brand products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. The company offers a range of womenÂ’s products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denims, pants, tanks, T-shirts, handbags, and outerwear under the Vince brand; and menÂ’s products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, outerwear, and leather jackets under the Vince brand. It also provides womenÂ’s and menÂ’s footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through Vince.com, an e-commerce platform; and to department stores and specialty stores. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 54 stores, including 40 company-operated full price retail stores and 14 company-operated outlet stores, as well as VINCE.com and e-commerce sites; and sold its products to consumers at approximately 2,300 distribution locations in 40 countries. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. Vince Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.