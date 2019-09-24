Villere St Denis J & Co Has Increased By $3.63 Million Its Ebix (EBIX) Holding; Western Asset (WIA)’s Sentiment Is 1.47

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased Ebix Inc (EBIX) stake by 6.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc acquired 72,628 shares as Ebix Inc (EBIX)’s stock declined 9.59%. The Villere St Denis J & Co Llc holds 1.26M shares with $63.50 million value, up from 1.19 million last quarter. Ebix Inc now has $1.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 12,905 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q EPS 83c; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in lndia’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER REV. $108.2M, EST. $103.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 87C (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS AND FORECASTS IT TO GENERATE $0.25 IN INCREASED DILUTED EPS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX); 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated

Western Asset (WIA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.53, from 2 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 22 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 15 sold and reduced equity positions in Western Asset. The institutional investors in our database reported: 12.07 million shares, up from 11.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Western Asset in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 13 New Position: 9.

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ebix, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBIX) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ebix and Yatra Online, Remain Committed to Creating India’s Leading Travel Services Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PayMyTuition adds EbixCash World Money as a Payment Partner for Student Payments from India – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Investor goes activist, buys $64 million in Acadia stock – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ebix names IPO lead managers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) stake by 24,975 shares to 42,400 valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 5,890 shares and now owns 109,480 shares. Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) was reduced too.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.59 million activity. RENNES FONDATION also sold $10.59M worth of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grp One Trading Lp has 14,450 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 23,900 shares. Parkside Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). 2,600 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Jefferies Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Royal Bank Of Canada reported 146,559 shares stake. Bb&T Limited Liability Com reported 6,739 shares. 1,994 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 48,900 shares. The Texas-based Highland Management Lp has invested 0.05% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 405,884 shares. Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 7,849 shares. Marathon Cap Mgmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) or 12 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt holds 0.02% or 28,254 shares.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 23,756 shares traded. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WIA And WIW: Fairly Safe Inflation-Linked Closed-End Funds At -13% Discounts – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Legg Mason-Affiliated Closed-End Fund Commentaries Now Available – Yahoo Finance”, Businesswire.com published: “Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Months of October and November 2019 – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nokia Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2,676 activity.