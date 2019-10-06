Villere St Denis J & Co Continues to Hold Stake in Teleflex (TFX); Vicor (VICR) Position Has Lifted by S Squared Technology Llc

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc. (TFX) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 1,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 240,807 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.74M, up from 239,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $330.08. About 226,170 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.55 AND $9.75 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.70 AND $9.90; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for the Treatment of Enlarged Prostate; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Cuts FY18 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.55; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 32,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The hedge fund held 132,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, up from 99,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $30.47. About 157,396 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c

