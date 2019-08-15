Villere St Denis J & Co Has Lifted Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake; Van Berkom & Associates Cut Its Holding in Shutterstock (SSTK) by $5.45 Million

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 5,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 211,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93 million, up from 205,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $84.23. About 2.76 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 118,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.50M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Shutterstock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.13. About 111,200 shares traded. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 11.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 26/04/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION OF WEBDAM, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 20/04/2018 – DJ Shutterstock Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSTK); 26/04/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC QTRLY PAID DOWNLOADS INCREASED 0.5% TO 43.7 MLN; 13/03/2018 Shutterstock Expands Leadership Team; 12/04/2018 – Promo Integrates Shutterstock to Become the Video Creation Platform with the Largest Video Library; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lisa Nadler Became Chief Human Resources Officer in 2017; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock Sees FY Rev $625M-$635M; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Net $32.6M; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 52,687 shares to 479,700 shares, valued at $79.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 9,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650,459 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc accumulated 299,933 shares. Pinnacle has 0.33% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Oarsman has 0.48% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 12,511 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group holds 1.78M shares. Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 117,752 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt holds 0.09% or 11,639 shares. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 56,091 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 688,132 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited has 0.06% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The New York-based Independent Invsts has invested 1.57% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Axa has 0.09% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 10,000 were reported by Rbf Cap Ltd. Bruce And Inc owns 286,715 shares. Bessemer Grp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mcrae stated it has 8,912 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold SSTK shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 2.77% more from 19.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 166 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 80 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation reported 8,800 shares stake. Mason Street Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Company has 35,036 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Co holds 2,552 shares. Fmr holds 0% or 183 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl reported 7,629 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 35,716 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 58,486 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).