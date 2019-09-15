Villere St Denis J & Co Cut Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Stake; Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Shorts Increased By 2.2%

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) had an increase of 2.2% in short interest. TCMD’s SI was 3.69M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.2% from 3.61 million shares previously. With 214,600 avg volume, 17 days are for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)’s short sellers to cover TCMD’s short positions. The SI to Tactile Systems Technology Inc’s float is 21.1%. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 119,589 shares traded. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) has risen 20.34% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCMD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Tactile Systems Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCMD); 03/04/2018 – Wilsonart Creates a Touch of Tactile Magic with “Texture lntrigue”; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Tactile Systems Technology; 07/05/2018 – TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.00; 09/05/2018 – Tactile Systems Technology at Bank of America Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Tactile Systems Technology; 03/04/2018 – Wilsonart Creates a Touch of Tactile Magic with “Texture Intrigue”; 09/03/2018 Tactile Systems: Jordan Davis Resigns From Boar; 04/04/2018 – Association of Black Cardiologists Announces New President, Board Chair and Executive Committee Members; 07/05/2018 – Tactile Systems Tech 1Q EPS 0c

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) stake by 37.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 24,975 shares as Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR)’s stock declined 5.12%. The Villere St Denis J & Co Llc holds 42,400 shares with $3.97M value, down from 67,375 last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc now has $5.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 421,146 shares traded or 25.23% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1000.00 million. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. It has a 122.89 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $107.14 million for 13.22 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold CFR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 49.84 million shares or 0.58% less from 50.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 6,125 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 775,788 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 0.04% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 73,209 shares. Swift Run Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 12,364 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.02% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Palisade Cap Llc Nj owns 241,170 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Montrusco Bolton holds 0.75% or 123,323 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 37,032 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 33,392 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 11,100 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr invested in 0% or 50 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 0.02% or 11,118 shares.

