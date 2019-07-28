Villere St Denis J & Co Lifted Teleflex (TFX) Holding by $2.59 Million as Stock Price Rose; Synovus Finl (SNV) Stake Has Increased by Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 8,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,003 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.22M, up from 230,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $347.16. About 184,783 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 11.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – LOWERED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $7.10 AND $7.20 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $5.45 AND $5.55; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.55 AND $9.75 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.70 AND $9.90; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX SAYS REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 15.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 23,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 176,496 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, up from 152,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 1.42 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 88,908 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 2,403 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund has 0.06% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Villere St Denis J Lc holds 4.73% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) or 239,003 shares. Moreover, Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). National Bank & Trust Of The West accumulated 0.11% or 3,075 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association owns 14,896 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa owns 1,227 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bartlett & Lc accumulated 0.01% or 902 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 5,688 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Scout Invs Incorporated accumulated 71,465 shares. Macquarie Group Limited holds 18,240 shares. Hilton Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). The Iowa-based Principal Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.12% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Cleararc Cap invested in 1,127 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 52,687 shares to 479,700 shares, valued at $79.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 (NYSE:DDD) by 453,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of Teleflex Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:TFX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:TFX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teleflex Announces Multiple Data Presentations from Studies of the UroLift® System Treatment for Enlarged Prostate at the American Urological Association 2019 Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Teleflex Inc. (TFX) will replace PG&E Corp. (PCG) in the S&P 500 – StreetInsider.com” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teleflex Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 15,074 shares to 6,643 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) by 30,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,800 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Synovus (SNV) Unveils Share-Buyback Plan: Worth a Look? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “RBC Capital Transfers Coverage on Synovus Financial (SNV) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synovus +2.7% after Q2 EPS beats – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Preferred Stock IPOs, June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.