Villere St Denis J & Co Increased Its Teleflex (TFX) Stake by $2.59 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) Share Price Declined, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Raised Position by $5.52 Million

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 81,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 391,957 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.02 million, up from 310,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Core Laboratories Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 564,304 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 8,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 239,003 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.22 million, up from 230,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $356.17. About 163,507 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex to Book Pretax Restructuring Charges of $102M-$133M; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING OUTSOURCING OF CERTAIN DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS AND RELATED WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Cuts FY18 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.55; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical- Teleflex MEDICAL WECK Visistat 35. Used for the external skin closure of lacerations; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Aperio Group Inc Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 16,975 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 3 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) or 56,022 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Cap Int Inc Ca stated it has 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). 7,248 were accumulated by Penbrook Mgmt Limited Co. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Mar Vista Inv Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.34% or 188,668 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 514,449 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.40M shares. Ariel Invests Lc owns 453,713 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Company Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.20 million shares. Shelter Mutual Ins Com reported 33,700 shares stake. One Trading LP reported 314 shares.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8,225 shares to 53,035 shares, valued at $11.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,311 shares, and cut its stake in I3 Verticals Inc.

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons I Just Bought This Oil Stock – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Artificial Intelligence Stocks are Everywhere, Including These 11 Household Names – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Share Price Is Down 64% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Core Laboratories: The Valuation Is Untenable – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has 216 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 58,190 shares. Moreover, Marsico Mngmt has 0.26% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Daiwa Securities Grp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Scout Investments Inc reported 71,465 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 0.09% or 567,569 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 0.47% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 142,454 shares in its portfolio. 68,271 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. The California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0.03% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Private Advisor Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,955 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Keating Inv Counselors has 0.15% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 95,742 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada holds 25 shares. Moreover, Westwood Gp has 0.26% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 49,870 shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $64.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 (NYSE:DDD) by 453,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.36M shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teleflex Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TFX – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Teleflex Analyst Sees ‘Sustainable Growth Profile’ In Medical Device Manufacturer – Benzinga” published on March 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teleflex Publishes Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report – GlobeNewswire” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teleflex to Present at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:TFX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.