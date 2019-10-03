Villere St Denis J & Co Boosted Ebix (EBIX) Position by $3.63 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Regency Ctrs (REG) Shares Declined, Aqr Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $302,742

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 72,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.50M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 134,392 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – India’s Centrum Group to sell money exchange business to U.S.-based Ebix; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES; 25/04/2018 – The Wire: Educomp’s Insolvency Process Becomes Murkier as Ebix Buys Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS SAYS ENTIRE CDL TEAM AND ASSETS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO EBIX INC AND WILL BECOME A PART OF EBIXCASH; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M; 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 4,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 31,033 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, down from 35,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 528,981 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold REG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 159.17 million shares or 0.25% more from 158.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 1.29M shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Holding has 0.07% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 127,857 shares. Campbell And Com Investment Adviser Ltd has 0.11% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 3,644 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 108,459 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 143,700 shares. Art Ltd Liability holds 25,123 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cap Growth Mngmt LP reported 525,000 shares stake. Ci Invests reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Adelante Cap Mgmt has 3.25% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 944,827 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 0% or 135 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 300,404 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability invested 0.22% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 267,601 shares stake. Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 71,987 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 251,348 shares.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 391,863 shares to 430,187 shares, valued at $20.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 580,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS).

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 1.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.96 per share. REG’s profit will be $162.54 million for 17.64 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Com owns 10,559 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Affinity Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.08% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 48,463 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 17,100 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corp owns 69,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 152,564 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns invested in 2,669 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wasatch holds 355,933 shares. P2 Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 1.44M shares stake. Geode Management Limited Company invested in 304,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Cim Mangement Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Millennium Ltd owns 327,753 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Glenmede Com Na invested in 67 shares or 0% of the stock. 176,662 are owned by Ameriprise Inc.

