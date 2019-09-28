Villere St Denis J & Co Cut Its Stake in Pool (POOL) by $601,350; Steinberg Asset Management Decreased Its Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Stake as Shares Declined

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 3,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 476,535 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.02 million, down from 479,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $199.52. About 122,801 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 37.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 103,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The hedge fund held 171,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, down from 274,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $668.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 134,447 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $74.2 MLN VS $101.4 MLN; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $51.7M, EST. $60.4M; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $106.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 22,780 shares to 73,370 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 18,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS).

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,300 shares to 50,934 shares, valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 8,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold POOL shares while 90 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.62 million shares or 0.05% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chilton Inv Com Lc holds 0.88% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) or 139,642 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 651,221 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl Assocs owns 419 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cwm Llc has 0% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 5,243 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eagle Asset Inc holds 1.06% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Artemis Inv Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 314,308 shares. Da Davidson Communications invested in 0% or 1,150 shares. 16,243 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Us Retail Bank De holds 0.01% or 18,507 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel accumulated 10,280 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 18,485 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Bb&T Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,545 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 231,082 shares.