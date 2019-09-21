Villere St Denis J & Co Lowered Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position by $451,248; Stanley-Laman Group LTD Stake in A T & T (T) Has Trimmed by $400,587 as Share Value Rose

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 5,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.72 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 5.17M shares traded or 79.96% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 12,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 41,213 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, down from 53,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07M shares traded or 141.32% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 22/05/2018 – AT&T: Offer Would Include Wage Increases Above 11% Through 2021, Including 3% on Ratification; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04 million for 14.62 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 27,246 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $72.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.94B for 10.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

