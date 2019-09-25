Villere St Denis J & Co Has Raised Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Position by $1.54 Million; Shares Rose; Associated Banc-Corp Has Upped Eaton Plc (ETN) Position by $406,617

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 4,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 165,462 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.78 million, up from 160,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $82.6. About 677,983 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 12,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 660,038 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.74 million, up from 647,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $131.01. About 33,884 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South State invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Parkside Savings Bank And Trust invested in 5,351 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.46% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 139,005 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc has 0.3% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Greenleaf owns 5,384 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 505 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Natl holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 51,178 shares. First Bank & Trust invested in 55,373 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Huntington Bank holds 33,518 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Essex Fincl accumulated 4,515 shares. The California-based Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.34% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). North Star Asset Management has invested 0.16% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Annex Advisory Svcs Lc reported 6,277 shares. Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical has invested 0.57% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,250 shares to 81,877 shares, valued at $15.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,089 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1,351 shares to 225,824 shares, valued at $82.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 24,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,400 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

