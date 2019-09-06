Villere St Denis J & Co Has Trimmed Pool (POOL) Position by $8.64 Million; Share Value Rose; Bancorp Del (TBBK) Holder Eidelman Virant Capital Has Lowered Its Stake

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 52,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 479,700 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.14M, down from 532,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $203.72. About 78,782 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 55.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The institutional investor held 79,348 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, down from 179,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 80,262 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Hawaii-based C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd has invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.98% or 1.12M shares. Earnest Limited Com reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Shelton Cap Management, a California-based fund reported 491 shares. 2,740 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Asset Management One Commerce holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 14,559 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership has 0.1% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 303,854 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 88,999 shares. Us Bank De has invested 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). 33,002 were reported by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 295,581 shares.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 119,955 shares to 5.27M shares, valued at $78.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 110,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66M for 28.77 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold TBBK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.25 million shares or 0.25% less from 44.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Grp Llp holds 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) or 763,936 shares. 323,645 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) or 323 shares. Counsel owns 10,000 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 96,182 shares. Legal & General Group Pcl accumulated 9,364 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.08% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 192,000 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 22,096 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0% or 114,180 shares. California Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 76,606 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 2.06 million shares. 2.44 million were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc. Frontier Capital Communication Lc accumulated 4.33M shares. Security National Tru Company holds 0% or 690 shares in its portfolio.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royce Value Cf (NYSE:RVT) by 74,200 shares to 94,330 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 69,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $15.33 million for 8.61 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.