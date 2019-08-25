Villere St Denis J & Co Cut Its Lkq (LKQ) Stake by $1.40 Million; Share Value Declined; National Instruments (NATI) Shareholder Comerica Bank Lowered Its Position as Market Value Declined

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 49,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.64 million, down from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 3.12M shares traded or 15.64% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in National Instruments Corp (NATI) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 15,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The institutional investor held 73,882 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, down from 89,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in National Instruments Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 283,081 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NIWeek; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Net $24.3M; 22/05/2018 – New Nl Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 26/04/2018 – NI Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Reaffirms 2Q Guidance for Revenue and Earnings; 08/05/2018 – Nl Releases New Infrastructure for Deployed Systems Management; 20/03/2018 – NI Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 19/04/2018 – DJ National Instruments Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATI); 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 22C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q EPS 18c

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 110,474 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $58.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.01 million for 10.43 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Net Ltd Liability accumulated 25,702 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Suntrust Banks holds 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 25,105 shares. 28 were reported by North Star Inv Mngmt. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 1.98M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Polar Asset Mngmt Prtnrs Incorporated reported 1.05M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Tompkins Financial stated it has 781 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 173,036 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 1.10 million were accumulated by Kornitzer Management Inc Ks. Tradewinds Capital Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 116,173 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 3.66 million shares. 70,401 were accumulated by Comerica Commercial Bank. Jupiter Asset reported 552,537 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 535,868 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And stated it has 0.06% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

