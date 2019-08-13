Villere St Denis J & Co Boosted Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake by $467,680; Share Price Rose; As Enpro Industries (NPO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Dean Investment Associates Cut Its Holding

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 5,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 211,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93M, up from 205,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 3.61M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Enpro Industries Inc (NPO) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 31,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.42% . The institutional investor held 56,680 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, down from 87,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Enpro Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $63.93. About 98,794 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Holdings Grp Incorporated owns 1.88% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 2.27 million shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hightower Advisors Llc stated it has 699,949 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Coldstream Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.33% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Goelzer Inv Mngmt accumulated 15,882 shares. Boys Arnold holds 57,065 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Mcrae Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Asset Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0.45% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Excalibur Mgmt reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Regent Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.74% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). First City Mngmt Incorporated invested in 12,730 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Welch And Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Lourd Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Glovista Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 3,044 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Abbott Laboratories Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs Abbott’s next-gen MitraClip device – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 184,989 shares to 506,702 shares, valued at $79.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 52,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,700 shares, and cut its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $113,647 activity. On Wednesday, March 20 Gulfo Adele M. bought $4,981 worth of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) or 75 shares.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 29,685 shares to 244,317 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 16,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).