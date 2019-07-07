Villere St Denis J & Co Has Decreased Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding by $1.31 Million; Share Price Rose; Advisors Preferred Lifted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $826,472 as Market Valuation Rose

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 9,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 650,459 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.75 million, down from 659,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $167.41. About 381,614 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 14,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 6.94M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn has 0.97% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 204,076 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Ltd Company accumulated 10,218 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Aimz Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 6,385 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 19,709 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Summit Fincl Strategies stated it has 6,461 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 202,070 shares. Gradient Invests Lc accumulated 20,363 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 53,900 shares. 434,510 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Com. Scott & Selber Inc reported 33,959 shares. Wedgewood Prtnrs Inc holds 0.07% or 17,250 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 41,501 shares. Motco invested 0.52% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division has 273,756 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Nbt Bancorporation N A Ny holds 110,477 shares.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Amt Free Intermediate Municipal by 61,010 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “AT&T Isn’t the Only Pay-TV Company Getting Rid of Low-Value Customers – The Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Euronet Worldwide Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details – GlobeNewswire” on January 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Hedge Funds Right About Dumping HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Payment Stocks Rise More Than 25% YTD: More Room to Run – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Euronet Worldwide Climbed 16.8% in February – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Llc has invested 0.17% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Bluemountain Capital Limited Company accumulated 8,118 shares. 2,942 are owned by Optimum Investment. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability reported 61,197 shares stake. Boston Ptnrs reported 0% stake. Nwq Invest Mngmt Comm Limited Co owns 0.5% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 162,551 shares. 1492 Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 10,165 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 30,273 are held by Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Piedmont Advisors has 1,835 shares. 300 are owned by Cwm Limited Liability. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability holds 271,245 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Iowa-based Principal Incorporated has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.05% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 29.37% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.26 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $84.04 million for 25.68 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.69% EPS growth.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 8,560 shares to 239,003 shares, valued at $72.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 34,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 647,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.