Villere St Denis J & Co Stake in Western Digital (WDC) Raised by $1.28 Million as Stock Rose; Selz Capital Increased Holding in Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) as Valuation Declined

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 430,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.55M market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 216,670 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.8% of Flexion Therapeutics; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss/Shr $4.16; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Annual Meeting 2018; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolon; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss $137.5M; 16/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.10; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC – ARKOWITZ SUCCEEDS FREDERICK DRISCOLL; 08/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 27,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.03 million, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $62.76. About 1.90M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $370.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,400 shares to 3,900 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla by 11,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $175,363 activity. Arkowitz David also bought $27,627 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) on Friday, May 31. On Thursday, May 23 MERRIFIELD C ANN bought $101,120 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) or 8,000 shares. COLELLA SAMUEL D had bought 2,000 shares worth $21,480.

Investors sentiment is 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 15 investors sold FLXN shares while 24 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 30.64 million shares or 5.82% less from 32.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Liability holds 10,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Clearline LP holds 910,542 shares or 5.47% of its portfolio. Selz Limited Liability Corporation owns 430,000 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Moreover, Ameritas Inv Inc has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 2,654 shares. 280 are owned by Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 14,637 shares. Swiss National Bank has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). 448,993 were accumulated by Northern. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 151,406 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 18,474 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 37,728 shares. Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 25,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

