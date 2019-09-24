Villere St Denis J & Co Has Trimmed Visa (V) Holding By $571,592; Seagate Technology plc (STX) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Seagate Technology has $6000 highest and $3700 lowest target. $51.67’s average target is -1.56% below currents $52.49 stock price. Seagate Technology had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, September 20 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, September 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4800 target in Friday, September 13 report. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 20 report. The stock of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Friday, September 20. See Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

20/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $51.0000 New Target: $56.0000 Maintain

20/09/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral Old Target: $46.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

20/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Maintain

13/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight New Target: $37.0000 Initiates Coverage On

27/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

03/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $56.0000 Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Benchmark Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 0.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 3,304 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Villere St Denis J & Co Llc holds 503,398 shares with $87.36M value, down from 506,702 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $396.57B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $177.01. About 814,438 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight

Among 13 analysts covering Visa Inc (NYSE:V), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Visa Inc has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $193.23’s average target is 9.16% above currents $177.01 stock price. Visa Inc had 20 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, April 25. UBS maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, May 2. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $18300 target. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. UBS maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, August 1. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $18700 target. JP Morgan maintained the shares of V in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M also bought $171,130 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Tuesday, August 6.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Visa A Falls 4% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Fallen Angel Stocks to Buy Before They Fly Again – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should Visa Worry About Apple’s New Credit Card? – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Southwest Airlines, Visa and Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Windacre Partnership Ltd Company accumulated 1.69M shares or 14.22% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 1.19 million shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Moreover, Partners Ltd Liability Com has 0.55% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 5,075 were reported by Ipg Advsr Ltd. Icon Advisers holds 122,810 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Ca stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Penobscot Co reported 2.26% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 1.08% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Burke And Herbert Natl Bank And invested in 0.31% or 2,033 shares. 231,233 are owned by Hm Payson Com. Ativo Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.99% or 12,665 shares. Cim Mangement has 1.14% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 17,873 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 29,776 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.4% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Atlanta Mgmt L L C stated it has 1.56 million shares or 1.22% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.95 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) stake by 8,407 shares to 1.24 million valued at $47.70 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX) stake by 1,804 shares and now owns 240,807 shares. First Hawaiian Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 43 investors sold Seagate Technology plc shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus invested in 0.01% or 7,874 shares. 13D Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 288,956 shares. Northern Tru invested 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 69,753 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) owns 2,343 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) accumulated 0.02% or 42,376 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gru Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). The New York-based Oppenheimer has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Covington Capital Management holds 0% or 560 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Pcl stated it has 102,945 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Greenleaf Trust has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 1.36M shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 14,790 shares.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 265,558 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 1.1% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Seagate (STX) Up 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Seagate Technology plc’s (NASDAQ:STX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “These 3 Unloved Tech Stocks Are Finally Recovering – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate raises its Q1 EPS forecast – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.