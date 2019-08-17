Villere St Denis J & Co Has Lowered 2U (TWOU) Holding by $1.16 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Sandy Spring Bank Has Trimmed Position by $312,076

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 16,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 752,130 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.29 million, down from 768,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 4.63 million shares traded or 95.49% up from the average. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/05/2018 – 2U, OFFERING PRICES AT $90.00/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Rice University Expands Partnership with 2U, Inc. to Deliver Business-Focused Online Short Courses; 11/04/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Three Senior Leadership Team Promotions; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 42c-Loss 41c; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Joins 2U From Pearson; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q REV. $92.3M, EST. $91.4M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 2,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 71,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81 million, down from 74,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 23,592 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $78.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 33,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2,086 shares to 31,580 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2026 Corp Etf.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.96 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.