Villere St Denis J & Co Has Increased Position in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $1.43 Million; Pacad Investment LTD Has Decreased Its D R Horton (DHI) Stake by $726,930

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 4,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 227,175 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.69 million, up from 222,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $348.62. About 668,255 shares traded or 38.72% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 80.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 17,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 4,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179,000, down from 22,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 6.30 million shares traded or 58.94% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21,818 shares to 24,224 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vereit Inc by 95,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 17.56M shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.6% or 74,006 shares. 24,607 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp stated it has 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications reported 0% stake. The North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Citigroup has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 9,363 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 5,166 shares. First Hawaiian Bank invested in 0.03% or 11,614 shares. Moreover, Hennessy Advisors Inc has 0.13% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 67,200 shares. Parkside Finance Savings Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 107,683 shares. Js Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 95,000 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 11,777 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability invested in 7,601 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 1,436 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Incorporated reported 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Carroll Fincl Associates Inc has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bristol John W And Co invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.34% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fmr Ltd Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 19,145 are owned by Utah Retirement System. Frontier Cap Management Limited invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Dudley Shanley Inc holds 1.04% or 11,718 shares. The Illinois-based First Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 1.22 million were reported by Principal Gp. Allstate owns 0.12% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 12,963 shares. 15.37 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 113 shares stake.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 (NYSE:DDD) by 453,930 shares to 4.36 million shares, valued at $46.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 49,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).