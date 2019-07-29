Villere St Denis J & Co Maintains Position in Ebix (EBIX); Oppenheimer Asset Management Increases Holding in Idex (IEX)

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 110,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.84M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $44.8. About 73,813 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 35.55% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.98% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 19/04/2018 – EBIX PURCHASE OF 60% STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER REV. $108.2M, EST. $103.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS SAYS ENTIRE CDL TEAM AND ASSETS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO EBIX INC AND WILL BECOME A PART OF EBIXCASH; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS AND FORECASTS IT TO GENERATE $0.25 IN INCREASED DILUTED EPS

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 37.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 7,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,516 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 20,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $167.88. About 157,199 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 09/05/2018 – REG-Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017

