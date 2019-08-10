Villere St Denis J & Co Cut By $8.64 Million Its Pool (POOL) Stake; Omers Administration Boosted Republic Svcs (RSG) Stake

Omers Administration Corp increased Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) stake by 326.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omers Administration Corp acquired 47,600 shares as Republic Svcs Inc (RSG)’s stock rose 8.08%. The Omers Administration Corp holds 62,200 shares with $5.18M value, up from 14,600 last quarter. Republic Svcs Inc now has $28.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $89.95. About 849,657 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased Pool Corporation (POOL) stake by 9.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 52,687 shares as Pool Corporation (POOL)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Villere St Denis J & Co Llc holds 479,700 shares with $79.14M value, down from 532,387 last quarter. Pool Corporation now has $7.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $199.35. About 156,208 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Republic Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Republic Services Unveils 2030 Sustainability Goals – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pool Corp. Overcomes Weather Issues to Snare Record Results – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: POOL, NTNX, TPB – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Strong Base Business to Aid Pool Corp (POOL) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66M for 28.16 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity. Arvan Peter D also bought $93,598 worth of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.