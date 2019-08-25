Villere St Denis J & Co Position in Howard Hughes (HHC) Has Increased by $3.73 Million as Share Price Rose; Old Republic International Upped Holding in Leggett & Platt (LEG) as Market Value Rose

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 34,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 647,478 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.22M, up from 613,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $126.91. About 182,323 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 117,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.58 million, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.86. About 1.25 million shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Howard Hughes Corp., Hawaii Department of Transportation seek $24M federal grant for elevated walkway – Pacific Business News – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC): Billionaire Bill Ackman Still Believes It Is Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Howard Hughes Hit a Home Run in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 16,559 shares to 752,130 shares, valued at $53.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 266,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Service has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Lpl Fincl Ltd Co reported 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 2,186 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement owns 61,394 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Lc has invested 0.03% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 480 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 113,828 were accumulated by Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 35,580 shares. Acr Alpine Rech Ltd stated it has 0.11% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 7,808 shares. Moreover, New South Capital Mgmt has 2.7% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 80,062 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 201,400 shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $145.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Adr by 53,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).