Villere St Denis J & Co Stake in Western Digital (WDC) Raised as Valuation Rose; Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Cut Its Cameco (CCJ) Holding by $1.60 Million as Share Value Declined

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 160,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 3.66 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.32 million, down from 3.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 1.30 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 27,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.03 million, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.91. About 2.59 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,880 shares to 214,985 shares, valued at $6.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 5,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $14.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,088 shares to 46,739 shares, valued at $8.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 2,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.88 million for 120.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.