Villere St Denis J & Co Lifted Position in Cypress Semiconductor (CY) by $1.68 Million; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Boosted Its Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stake

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 104,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 15.69M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 billion, up from 15.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.46B market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $72.46. About 1.43 million shares traded or 28.93% up from the average. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 119,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 5.27M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.56 million, up from 5.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.77. About 3.41M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Reasons to Buy Cypress Semiconductor After Its Post-Earnings Pop – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Cypress Semiconductor Stock Jumped 15% in April – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Infineon Is Getting a Good Asset in Cypress Semiconductor – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Cypress Semiconductor Stock Surged Today – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/03/2019: CY, HMI, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Company holds 0% or 200 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 11.84M shares. Invesco Ltd holds 473,640 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp has 63,023 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has 63,622 shares. Pinebridge Lp stated it has 500 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 9.39M shares. Advisory Service Network has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 5.82M were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. First Personal Fincl Svcs has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.13% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 289,100 were reported by Cannell Peter B And. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 334 shares.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 9,234 shares to 650,459 shares, valued at $92.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 (NYSE:DDD) by 453,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.36M shares, and cut its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement reported 32,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset stated it has 12,006 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 718 shares. World Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Price T Rowe Associates Md has 2.21 million shares. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.08% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Northstar Inv Advsrs Ltd Co owns 0.1% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 6,990 shares. 251,738 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Massachusetts Communications Ma reported 81,356 shares. Peoples Financial Svcs reported 0.92% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Company holds 6,918 shares. Caprock Gru owns 9,609 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,073 shares. 4,321 are held by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc).