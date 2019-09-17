Villere St Denis J & Co Holding in Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Trimmed by $2.32 Million as Share Price Declined; Leonard Green Partners LP Lowered Veeva Sys (VEEV) Stake by $810,000

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 37.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 24,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 42,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97M, down from 67,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $89.24. About 352,069 shares traded or 4.41% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q EPS $1.61

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $148.72. About 1.57 million shares traded or 4.09% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 114 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp invested 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp accumulated 20,325 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 4,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 244,286 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 1,105 are held by Smithfield Company. 4.32M are held by Artisan Ltd Partnership. Metropolitan Life invested in 9,200 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability reported 35,797 shares. Leonard Green Ptnrs Lp has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Halsey Assocs Ct reported 34,412 shares. 1,896 were reported by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Signaturefd Lc invested in 1,085 shares. 35,163 are owned by Us National Bank De. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67 million for 90.68 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $94,324 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CFR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 49.84 million shares or 0.58% less from 50.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 16,100 shares. Fidelity stated it has 0.84% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Qci Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 214 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 19,502 shares. Aristotle Cap Ltd has invested 1.29% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Burney accumulated 2,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 58,859 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 433,627 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 3,584 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd owns 2,611 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 42,900 shares. Howland Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.71% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Glenmede Communication Na invested in 0% or 4,665 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp invested 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 12,560 shares to 660,038 shares, valued at $81.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 8,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX).

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 EPS, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $107.13 million for 13.05 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

