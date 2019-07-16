Villere St Denis J & Co Has Lowered Pool (POOL) Holding; Kitov Pharma LTD. – American Depositary Shares (KTOV) Shorts Up By 7.89%

Kitov Pharma LTD. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:KTOV) had an increase of 7.89% in short interest. KTOV’s SI was 667,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.89% from 618,200 shares previously. With 574,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Kitov Pharma LTD. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s short sellers to cover KTOV’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.80% or $0.047 during the last trading session, reaching $0.933. About 69,572 shares traded. Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) has declined 60.23% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.66% the S&P500.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased Pool Corporation (POOL) stake by 9.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 52,687 shares as Pool Corporation (POOL)’s stock rose 15.38%. The Villere St Denis J & Co Llc holds 479,700 shares with $79.14M value, down from 532,387 last quarter. Pool Corporation now has $7.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $185.43. About 224,111 shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 16.07% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.8 per share. POOL’s profit will be $129.26 million for 14.26 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.85% EPS growth.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) stake by 4,180 shares to 227,175 valued at $77.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) stake by 8,677 shares and now owns 568,472 shares. Kearny Finl Corp Md was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 5,819 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 16,118 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 25 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 4,641 shares in its portfolio. Brant Point Mngmt Lc owns 1.41% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 67,904 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Moreover, Wesbanco National Bank has 0.02% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 2,345 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 1,306 shares. Piedmont Advsrs accumulated 3,942 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 114,811 shares. Com Bankshares stated it has 3,406 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt LP has invested 0.17% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Carroll Financial Incorporated has 0% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical firm in Israel. The company has market cap of $18.98 million. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

