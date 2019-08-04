Villere St Denis J & Co Increases Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP); Intel (INTC) Shareholder Qci Asset Management Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Declined

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 4,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 227,175 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.69 million, up from 222,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $356.17. About 467,163 shares traded or 2.28% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 49,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 280,884 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.08 million, down from 330,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 25.31 million shares traded or 7.88% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/05/2018 – Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 20/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE NEWSER ON RUSSIA HACK FINDINGS: LIVE; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 52,687 shares to 479,700 shares, valued at $79.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 266,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.37 million activity. $1.54M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was sold by Conley Jason. 9,000 shares valued at $2.66M were sold by Stipancich John K on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 10.31 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,437 shares to 73,808 shares, valued at $13.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 25,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).