Villere St Denis J & Co Upped Position in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $1.43 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Howland Capital Management Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Has Trimmed by $3.49 Million

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 64.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 193,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 106,513 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 300,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 1.81M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Deputy CFO Margherita Della Valle to Succeed Nick Read as CFO; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED COST AND CAPEX SYNERGIES OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 535 MLN PER YEAR BEFORE INTEGRATION COSTS BY FIFTH YEAR POST COMPLETION; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read; 12/04/2018 – NZ REGULATOR LAYS CHARGES AGAINST VODAFONE FOR FIBREX ADS; 25/05/2018 – ILIAD TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE IN ITALY ON TUESDAY TO UNVEIL ITS “REVOLUTION” OF THE ITALIAN TELECOMS SECTOR; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE UK – COMPLETED FIRST TEST OF NEW 5G SPECTRUM ACROSS AN EXISTING LIVE NETWORK BETWEEN MANCHESTER AND CO’S HEADQUARTERS IN NEWBURY, BERKSHIRE; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE AND SAP JOIN HANDS TO POWER THE ADOPTION OF INDUSTRIAL IOT; 02/04/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: ATC completes Vodafone India’s tower acquisition deal

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 4,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 227,175 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.69 million, up from 222,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $361.29. About 140,779 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco (NYSE:FRC) by 4,011 shares to 154,248 shares, valued at $15.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,619 shares, and has risen its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc Ne (NYSE:AWK).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 9,234 shares to 650,459 shares, valued at $92.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Lc owns 31,272 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 9,545 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company owns 153 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsr Lp reported 100,115 shares stake. Smithfield Trust Com owns 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 39 shares. Glenmede Co Na holds 10,691 shares. First United Comml Bank Tru has invested 0.46% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). D E Shaw & stated it has 2,200 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Financial Bank has 0.04% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,695 shares. 19,611 were accumulated by Btim. Invesco Limited invested 0.11% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Meeder Asset stated it has 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory Lp has 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 2,119 were reported by Advisor Limited Company. Citadel Advsrs Ltd invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

