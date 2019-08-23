Villere St Denis J & Co Maintains Holding in Ebix (EBIX); Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Holder Redmile Group Has Lowered Its Position by $3.68 Million as Share Price Rose

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 110,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.84M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 138,161 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 87C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS – TO SELL ITS MONEY EXCHANGE BUSINESS TO EBIX INC. FOR ABOUT 12 BLN RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – EBIX ENTERS INDIA’S E-LEARNING MARKETS VIA ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS AND FORECASTS IT TO GENERATE $0.25 IN INCREASED DILUTED EPS; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 % Stake in Smartclass Educational Services

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 216,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The hedge fund held 10.36 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.02 million, down from 10.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $17.46. About 302,707 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 29/03/2018 – FATE: FATE-NK100 SHOWED STABLE DISEASE WITH TUMOR SHRINKAGE; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 19/03/2018 – FATE CITES PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $11; 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 433,600 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $106.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scholar Rock Hldg Corp by 289,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 266,067 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $52.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 49,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

